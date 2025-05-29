Details

Host
Karen Webster, CEO at PYMNTS
Guests
Will Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO at Greenlite AI
Date
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Time
12:00 pm
About

In a compelling discussion exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial compliance, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster sits down with Will Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlite AI, to examine how trusted AI agents are transforming the fight against financial crime. The conversation delves into the critical balance between operational efficiency and regulatory adherence, as financial institutions navigate mounting pressure to deploy AI systems that regulators can trust while delivering measurable outcomes in high-stakes compliance environments.