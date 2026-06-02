How Real-Time Payments Redefine the Customer Journey

Real-time money movement is redefining expectations across government, healthcare, insurance, and investment platforms, reshaping how organizations deliver funds, manage liquidity, and support the people they serve.

In this Customer Story series, we explore how real-time payments unlock operational efficiency, improve experiences, and create new strategic advantages at every stage of disbursement. From public-sector treasurers to insurers and investment platforms, these stories show how leaders are turning real-time payments into a competitive edge — and what it takes to scale them securely and reliably.