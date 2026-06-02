How Real-Time Payments Redefine the Customer Journey

How Real-Time Payments Redefine the Customer Journey

Details

Guests
Shari Freidenrich, Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector at County of Orange
Michael Silver, CTS Partnerships Lead at Robinhood
Jennifer Whitmire, SVP, Head of Product Health & Benefits at WEX
Date
Monday, June 22, 2026
Time
12:00 pm
About

Real-time money movement is redefining expectations across government, healthcare, insurance, and investment platforms, reshaping how organizations deliver funds, manage liquidity, and support the people they serve.

In this Customer Story series, we explore how real-time payments unlock operational efficiency, improve experiences, and create new strategic advantages at every stage of disbursement. From public-sector treasurers to insurers and investment platforms, these stories show how leaders are turning real-time payments into a competitive edge — and what it takes to scale them securely and reliably.