How SMBs Went Global Before Their Payments Did

Small businesses are no longer just local operators with local suppliers. Many are buying inventory, materials and equipment from overseas, often from several regions at once. But the payments experience has not always kept up. PYMNTS Intelligence’s The Cross-Border Opportunity: What Global Sourcing by US SMBs Means for Payment Providers, produced in collaboration with Mastercard, shows that 57% of U.S. SMBs buy goods and inputs from overseas suppliers, while many still rely on traditional providers, U.S. dollars and payment methods that can create delays, uncertainty and cost surprises. This conversation will explore what globally connected SMBs need now, how payment providers, banks, and fintechs can support them better, and why speed, transparency, currency flexibility and trust are becoming central to small business relationships.