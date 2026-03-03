Identity Without Blind Spots: Trust, Speed and Continuous Assurance

Fraud, friction and growth pressures are reshaping how financial institutions and digital platforms think about identity. In this three-part series, Trulioo executives and PYMNTS examine how KYA, KYB and KYC are moving beyond compliance checkpoints to become a connected risk strategy across the business lifecycle. The discussions reveal how smarter verification models support confident scale while reducing manual reviews, false positives and hidden vulnerabilities. The series also explores the rise of continuous identity assurance, where monitoring, behavior signals and dynamic screening strengthen defenses against evolving fraud tactics.