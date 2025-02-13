Ask ten different executives in the global payments business for a definition of “payments modernization” and you’ll probably get ten different answers. But some themes have presented themselves and will be discussed on this panel including real-time payments and settlements, data analytics and AI, the move toward composable core banking architecture and the need to compete across borders. What is the perception of payments modernization? What is the reality? Tune in/read to learn more as Visa gears up for its issuer platform study release in March.