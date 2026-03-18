Prepping Merchants for the World Cup

Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Steve Twombly, Managing Director in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America
Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice President, Global Sponsorship Strategy at Visa
Ross McCall, Executive Director, Commercial Operations at FIFA
Date
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Time
12:00 pm
About

As the World Cup approaches, it is poised to become not just a global sporting event but a transformative commerce moment, driving unprecedented consumer movement and spending across markets. In this panel, leaders from Bank of America, Visa and FIFA will discuss how merchants can prepare for surging demand by modernizing payments, optimizing operations and delivering seamless experiences for a diverse, international customer base. The conversation will also explore how businesses can go beyond managing peak volume to capture long-term value—turning first-time visitors into loyal customers through smarter use of data, technology and engagement strategies that extend well beyond the final whistle.

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