Ready for Change: Turning Cards Into an SMB Cash-Flow and Control Engine

Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Ginger Siegel, North America Small and Medium Business Lead at Mastercard
Ahmed Siddiqui, Chief Payments Officer at Branch
Dawn Kelly, Co-Founder & CEO at The Nourish Spot
Date
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Time
12:00 pm
About

In the latest PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Mastercard, “Ready for Change: Why Nearly Half of SMBs Want to Ditch Cash and Checks,” one message comes through clearly: small businesses aren’t “anti-digital” they’re workflow-driven. Nearly half of U.S. SMBs say they’re highly interested in reducing cash usage, yet cash and checks persist because they still feel immediate, familiar and embedded in day-to-day operating routines. The opportunity for banks, fintechs and platforms isn’t to simply swap payment methods — it’s to replace the cash-and-check workflow with something that delivers speed, certainty, security and visibility.

In this conversation, Ginger Siegel, North America Small and Medium Business Lead at Mastercard, Dawn Kelly, Co-Founder & CEO of The Nourish Spot, and Ahmed Siddiqui, Chief Payments Officer at Branch, bring three perspectives to the same question: what actually motivates SMBs to adopt card-based solutions and what holds them back? From cash-flow flexibility and real-time controls to onboarding, support and trust, we’ll unpack the practical levers that can accelerate sustainable adoption and strengthen the ecosystem that SMBs rely on to grow.