Stablecoins have been having a moment recently with all the focus on digital assets, crypto and blockchain. Most of the discussion around stablecoins has centered around giving the payments a next generation global payments system that has been embraced by both the Central Banks and Commercial Banks. In an exclusive interview, Joel Revill, CEO Two Ocean Trust | Commissioner Wyoming Stable Token discusses the state’s groundbreaking progress in developing its own stable token, the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST), which he believes positions Wyoming at the forefront of blockchain innovation and digital asset regulation in the United States.