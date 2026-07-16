Summer School 2026: Building the Trust Layer for Agentic Commerce with IXOPay

Summer School 2026: Building the Trust Layer for Agentic Commerce with IXOPay

Details

Date
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time
12:00 pm
About

As AI agents begin influencing and even initiating transactions, payments infrastructure is entering a new era. In this Summer School session, IXOPAY explores how agentic commerce is reshaping the role of the payments stack from simple transaction routing to intelligent orchestration across approvals, fraud, identity, tokenization and trust. The conversation will examine what merchants and payment leaders need to build now to support AI-driven commerce while maintaining control, visibility and flexibility in an increasingly automated ecosystem.