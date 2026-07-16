Summer School 2026: Text To Pay: The New Revenue Stack for Faster Customer Payments with SBT

For many consumer finance companies, the payment journey still breaks down in the gap between the reminder and the transaction. Shawn Curtis, GM of Payments at SBT, explains how combining text messaging, digital wallets and embedded payment options can turn a simple customer conversation into a completed payment. The discussion will explore why more reminders are not enough, how channel switching creates drop-off, and how trusted, branded messages can help customers move from intent to action faster. Shawn will also discuss how organizations are using text-based payments to lift completion rates, reduce time to revenue and create a payment experience that feels easier for the customer and more effective for the business.