Summer School 2026: Why Stablecoins Are A Treasury Story, Not a Crypto Story with Nium

There is roughly $30 trillion sitting in nostro and vostro accounts around the world today, money which could be fuelling investments in science, culture, medicine, renewable energy, AI, creator economies and much more. That trapped liquidity is the real prize stablecoins are starting to unlock. Treasury teams at banks and financial institutions are using stablecoin settlement to reduce prefunded balances across corridors, free up working capital, and move liquidity globally without waiting for wire cut-offs.

The shift has happened quickly. Regulated networks are now processing billions in institutional stablecoin volume each month, MiCAR and Singapore’s licensing regimes have given financial institutions clearer operating boundaries, and Visa and Mastercard are building stablecoin flows directly into their networks. Most of this activity is being driven by treasury use cases rather than consumer remittance, and the institutions adopting fastest are the ones already comfortable with multi-rail payments infrastructure.

For payments leaders, this points to a more pragmatic conversation than the one happening in crypto circles. CFOs care about speed, cost, and certainty, not which rail their money rides on. Stablecoins sit alongside Swift, local schemes, and tokenised deposits as one of several options, and the value increasingly sits in the layer that routes intelligently between them.

In this session, Prajit Nanu, CEO of Nium, joins PYMNTS to discuss how stablecoins are being used in production today, where the treasury opportunity really sits, and what comes next as banks themselves begin issuing.