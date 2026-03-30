The Emerging Middle Market is Scaling Faster Than Its Financial Stack

As emerging middle market companies race from $1M to $50M in revenue, they hit a critical breaking point: operational complexity accelerates, but financial infrastructure lags behind. Cash flow volatility, limited access to flexible credit and fragmented payments systems slow momentum—despite strong growth ambitions and market opportunity.

In this data driven discussion, Seth Perlman, Global Head of Product at i2c, and Julie Schmitz, Co-Founder of Scale Solutions Group, unpack new research revealing a striking paradox: the fastest growing businesses are often the least equipped with modern financial tools. The problem isn’t ambition—it’s systems built for a much smaller stage of growth.

Join this session to explore what these companies actually need to scale smarter—from real time cash visibility and integrated financial infrastructure to more adaptive funding models. The conversation will spotlight where incumbents fall short, where fintech innovation is breaking through, and why solving for this segment represents one of the biggest, most under served opportunities in financial services today.