Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Seth Perlman, Global Head of Product at i2c
Gretchen Bartholomew, VP of Operations and Payment Strategy at KEMBA Financial CU
Agata Ruta, Chief Operating Officer at Belize Bank
Sumeet Grover, EVP, Chief Strategic Growth and Digital Officer at UFCU
Date
Monday, June 30, 2025
Time
1:00 pm
About

Consumers no longer just carry credit cards — they carry intentions. Whether it’s paying bills, building history, managing emergencies or earning rewards, every swipe sends a signal. As PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c’s latest Consumer Credit Economy report shows, what consumers want from credit and from card issuers is being shaped more than ever by age, purpose and product flexibility.

This panel explores how banks and credit unions can move beyond one-size-fits-all strategies to win top-of-wallet across generations. It will examine how credit preferences vary by age and income, and how features like payment controls and purpose-built products drive engagement, loyalty and long-term value.

    Event Registration

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.