Consumers no longer just carry credit cards — they carry intentions. Whether it’s paying bills, building history, managing emergencies or earning rewards, every swipe sends a signal. As PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c’s latest Consumer Credit Economy report shows, what consumers want from credit and from card issuers is being shaped more than ever by age, purpose and product flexibility.

This panel explores how banks and credit unions can move beyond one-size-fits-all strategies to win top-of-wallet across generations. It will examine how credit preferences vary by age and income, and how features like payment controls and purpose-built products drive engagement, loyalty and long-term value.