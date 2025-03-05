As the financial ecosystem shifts toward a payment-first model, payment processors like Fiserv are playing a key role in reshaping how banking services are delivered. In this session, we’ll dive into the evolving role of payment processors in the embedded banking landscape, examining how their infrastructure supports the seamless integration of payments into banking services. We’ll explore the challenges and opportunities that arise with real-time payments, the changing dynamics of customer relationships, and how this shift is driving the future of financial services.