Writing the Next Digital Asset Playbook: FIS

Writing the Next Digital Asset Playbook: FIS

Details

Date
Friday, July 24, 2026
Time
12:00 pm
About

The July edition of What’s Next in Payments asks how leading companies are defining their digital asset strategies now, what they’re building or watching, and where they see real commercial utility emerging.

The central issue is not whether digital assets will replace the current financial system. It is how established players are deciding where to participate, where to wait, and how to prepare for a future in which value may move across more networks, in more forms, with higher expectations for speed, control and trust.