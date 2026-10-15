Your Payments Got Smarter. Did Your Infrastructure?

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Everyone wants faster, smarter, more seamless payments. But beneath the innovation lies a complicated reality: 91% of companies juggle multiple payment platforms, 61% still pay suppliers by check, and more than one in four have experienced fraud in just six months.

The industry keeps adding innovation. Businesses are asking for less complexity.

Join PYMNTS and Taranjit Singh Lamba (TJ), Corporate Payments Technology at WEX, for a candid conversation about what it really takes to modernize payments without compromising trust.

The future of payments isn’t just about moving money faster. It’s about building the infrastructure businesses can trust to move it.