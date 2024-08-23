Report: Meta Ends Work on Premium Mixed-Reality Headset

Meta has reportedly ended its work on developing a premium mixed-reality headset after seeing Apple struggle to sell its own pricey offering in that category.

After planning to add a new product to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta told employees at its Reality Labs to stop work on the project, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 23), citing a paywalled article from The Information based on information from unnamed sources.

Meta did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company’s now-canceled device was code-named La Jolla, was scheduled to be released in 2027, and was to include ultrahigh-resolution screens using the same display technology used in Apple’s headset, according to the report.

Apple’s Vision Pro, which has struggled to sell, is priced at $3,500, the report said.

Meta currently offers two headsets, the $200 Quest 2 and the $500 Quest 3, per the report.

The company stopped production of the $999 Quest Pro in 2023 due to weak sales and poor reviews, the report said.

It was reported in July that Apple paused work on its next high-end Vision Pro, choosing instead to focus on a more affordable, less full-featured version of the mixed-reality headset. The more affordable headset is expected to be unveiled before the end of 2025, while the successor to the Vision Pro has been put on hold.

Shortly after the launch of the original Vision Pro, it was reported in February that comfort, headaches and eye strain were among the primary reasons prompting early adopters to return their headsets. Aside from comfort, some users reportedly expressed disappointment in the product’s perceived lack of productivity relative to its price tag.

Meta said in April that it would be opening the operating system, Horizon OS, which powers its Meta Quest metaverse headsets, up to third-party hardware makers. The goal is to move metaverse experiences beyond Meta’s general-use Quest devices to more purpose-specific devices.

By collaborating with tech partners right out of the gate, Meta aims to ensure that Horizon OS becomes the standard-bearer for mixed-reality applications, offering a robust platform for future enterprise users who may use those partners’ products at work.