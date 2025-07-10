Highlights
Evaluating corporate credit risk can be time-consuming, incomplete and accessible only to a small set of highly trained analysts, creating opportunity for AI and real-time data to evaluate corporate credit risk minute-by-minute.
Martin.ai’s platform has created a real-time, plug-and-play AI model for credit, risk and liquidity across financial sectors by analyzing supply chains, news and market events that processes 600 billion predictions every day.
Free access to the model improves accuracy and democratizes credit evaluation, allowing systemic risk propagation and early detection of ripple effects.
Watch more: Martini Puts a Real-Time AI Corporate Credit Risk Model in Everyone’s Hand
See More In: B2B, B2B Payments, commercial payments, credit, data analytics, digital transformation, Main Feature, Martini.ai, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Technology, video