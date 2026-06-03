AI Expands the National Security Rulebook for Tech

Highlights
AI is reshaping national security regulation, shifting focus from foreign ownership to control over data, algorithms, infrastructure and digital ecosystems.
Regulators are expanding beyond CFIUS-style investment reviews into broader, ownership-neutral rules covering supply chains, software, telecom and sensitive data flows.
David Plotinsky, partner at Morgan Lewis, said governments are increasingly using regulation to push companies away from risky foreign partners while trying to balance precision with practical enforcement.
Watch more: TechReg Wtih David Plotinsky of Morgan Lewis
David Plotinsky is a partner at Morgan Lewis, whose practice includes a variety of national security matters, with a particular focus on steering clients through U.S. government national security review processes for foreign investment.
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