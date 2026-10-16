Apple, Meta Team Up to Put Big AI on Desktops 

Highlights
Meta and Apple, rivals for a decade over user data, worked together so Meta’s largest open model can run on two Mac Studio desktops instead of in a data center.
The deal gives Meta more users for its model and gives Apple a privacy-friendly AI story that sells its most expensive desktop.
Companies from Harvey to PNC Financial Services are already looking to cut AI bills and keep data in-house, the market both companies are now chasing.
A Meta and Apple partnership wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card. On Thursday (Oct. 15), the two companies, who spent most of a decade fighting over user data, announced they had worked together to run Meta’s newest AI model on Apple’s desktops.