Banks Add AI Agents, Keep Their 40-Year-Old Cores

Highlights
Many banks still run cores up to 40 years old, and full conversions can take years and cost millions. Sutherland and FlowX.AI will run 220-plus prebuilt agents on top of those systems instead.
FlowX.AI says one European lender cut manual credit handoffs by 80%, and another institution cut lending operating costs by 40%. It did not name either one.
Kastle CEO Rishi Choudhary calls agents an “action layer” over legacy cores. Banks widen agents’ access only as performance warrants. A collections agent, for example, can process a payment but cannot reverse it. Kastle raised $24 million in September to work on top of existing cores.
Banks keep their core systems because replacing them is costly and disruptive. Keeping them carries its own price. Employees work across fragmented applications, repeat manual steps and rely on expensive integrations.