Real-Time Payments Put Bank Infrastructure on the Clock

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 35% of financial institutions are adding centralized third-party payment hubs, while 32% are adding rail-specific tools to existing systems.
Manual-intensive internal processes were the primary modernization obstacle for 53% of financial institutions, while 52% cited legacy technology.
With 92% of FIs that are not yet on the RTP network expecting to enable it within two years, real-time payments could turn infrastructure modernization from a long-term project into a more immediate spending requirement.
Real-time payments are giving banks another reason to confront technology they have spent years working around.