L’Oréal Cuts Customer Service Time 64% With AI

Highlights
L’Oréal’s AI customer service tools cut average case handling time 64% across 25 North American brands, with advisers closing cases in about 2.5 minutes instead of seven.
On the YSL Beauty and Kiehl’s websites, an AI agent now verifies shoppers, pulls live tracking data and resolves order status requests without a human, using only preapproved language.
L’Oréal aims to automate 60% of order status requests, as PYMNTS Intelligence finds shoppers accept AI help but only 24% would let an agent shop and pay for them.
A L’Oréal adviser who needed to issue a customer a discount code once clicked through about 15 screens over 10 minutes. Now the adviser types a prompt, and artificial intelligence generates the code in about 1 minute, Salesforce reported. Across 25 North American brands, that kind of help has cut average case handling time 64%, the case study showed.