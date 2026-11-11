New York Proposes $3 Million Daily Fines for AI Safety Violations

Highlights
New York’s proposed RAISE Act 2.0 would impose fines of up to $1 million per day for a first AI safety violation and $3 million per day for later ones. A repeat violation could reach $90 million over 30 days.
The bill would extend the law to any developer that spent more than $1 billion on its models over three years, and require annual outside safety audits, quarterly reports on AI-run research and a senior officer’s certification of filings.
Eighty-nine percent of enterprises use agentic AI, but 78% would limit agents to reading company directories, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
New York lawmakers want to make violations of artificial intelligence safety rules considerably more expensive. A bill known as RAISE Act 2.0 would charge frontier AI developers, the companies that build the most advanced AI models, by the day for each violation.