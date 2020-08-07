CarrierHQ, which provides services to help fleets streamline their business, has partnered with Comdata for a new service offering that will provide carriers access to Comdata‘s OnRoad Card, allowing them to access new services for fueling and funds, a press release stated.

The card will provide benefits such as CarrierHQ helping to fund the OnRoad Card via its factoring service the day an invoice is submitted. Users can then buy fuel, send money to others and make in-store and online purchases.

The card will have access to zero-fee point-of-sale (POS) transactions at any Mastercard retail or online locations, the release stated. And fleets will be able to use the cards for tire discounts, fuel program reporting, fleet fuel management and driver funds management.

Scott Prince, CEO of CarrierHQ, said the team-up would help to remove some of the outdated and burdensome processes of running a fleet.

“Fleets have had their profits and growth limited for too long with complicated, time consuming and expensive business processes and requirements,” he said, according to the release. “CarrierHQ and Aon disrupted the motor carrier market offering zero-down insurance with rate adjustments based on driving behaviors. Now CarrierHQ and Comdata have teamed up to make settlements and payments easy and fast for fleet owners.”

In related news, CarrierHQ also rolled out a mobile-friendly portal accessible in California earlier this year. The portal aims to help with reclassification and recruiting issues faced by bigger fleets and brokers. The overall goal is to let independent fleets be formed and help companies boost operational capacity and avoid “major pitfalls,” according to a PYMNTS report.

Last year, Comdata introduced a new solution for fleet clients, OneLook, which is intended to provide insights into financial issues like how fleets are spending on their fuel cards. For local fleets, trucking fleets and mixed fleets, OneLook was intended to provide a single unified view of funds.