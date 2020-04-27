B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announced a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard, according to a company blog post.

Digits was created by the team responsible for building Crashlytics, which was sold to Twitter in 2013. Its new web application for expense monitoring is available at no charge to small businesses.

Digits for Expenses gives business owners the ability to see financial reports in real time and automatically analyze costs to evaluate activity, trends and anomalies. Everything is encrypted for security.

“We are obsessed with the vision that business finance should be immediately accessible and intuitive,” Digits Co-Founders Jeff Seibert and Wayne Chang said in the blog post. “It should learn in real time as the business evolves, and it should empower business owners and operators everywhere, without requiring any prior financial training.”

“Jeff and Wayne are masterful at creating intuitive, high-utility products from complicated data,” said GV’s Jessica Verrilli about the investment in the blog post. “I saw this up close with Crashlytics and Twitter, and I’m thrilled to partner with them on Digits as they reimagine financial software for startups.”

The company’s expense monitoring dashboard is powered by machine learning (ML) and geared toward startups and small businesses, according to a TechCrunch report. The dashboard can help businesses track spending by category, vendor and recurring expenses with real-time alerts.

“Digits is a phenomenal and truly game-changing product,” said Kenny Mendes, head of finance, people, and operations at Coda, according to the blog post.

Business owners can seamlessly switch to Digits and connect with services a company already deals with — accounting, lenders, payroll, financial and more, TechCrunch reported. More than 9,000 banks will soon offer support for Xero and NetSuite.

In November, Digits closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round led by Benchmark.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
8.1K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

Facebook Facebook
7.2K
Facebook

Facebook Unveils Zoom Rival Called ‘Messenger Rooms’

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
6.3K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
6.0K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin
5.3K
IPO

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin

financial institutions, artificial intelligence financial institutions, artificial intelligence
4.1K
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI’s Early Adopters Are Laser-Focused On Credit Risk And Payments

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
3.4K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

Video discussion Video discussion
3.1K
Loans

What’s Next For PPP: A Banker, An SMB And A FinTech CEO Weigh In

Auto Insurers Auto Insurers
3.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Auto Insurers Give Back Premiums; UNH Refunds $27M+ To Students

Monzo Monzo
2.7K
Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus
2.7K
Loans

Banks Warn Replenished PPP Loan Funds May Already Be Spoken For

How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations
2.5K
Coronavirus

How Today’s COVID-19 Pivots Are Paving The Way For Tomorrow’s Innovations

Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits
2.3K
Bank Regulation

Fed Ends Limits On Savings Withdrawals, Transfers

banking, digital, fintech banking, digital, fintech
2.3K
Banking

SoFi Deals Point To Question: ‘Just What’s a Bank?’

The Weekender The Weekender
2.2K
News

ID Verification, Insurance AI, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News