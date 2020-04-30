B2B Payments

NIFT, Haball Collab On New Rail To Digitize B2B Payments In Pakistan

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
NIFT and Haball craft new B2B platform for Pakistan

National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) has announced a partnership with B2B FinTech Haball for a new contextual railroad to help boost B2B payments in Pakistan, according to a press release.

The mode of payments has long been lacking in the country, the release from Haball stated, and NIFT and Haball will combine their services into a new platform, NIFT ePay, which will help digitize the supply chains in modern ways.

The combination will achieve that goal through a Contextual Funds Transfer (CFT) payment rail, connected to the businesses’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chains, which would ultimately create interoperability for business payments and more visibility.

The press release stated that Pakistan has made strides in digitizing payments, but not so much for the specific category of B2B payments — which have long been more difficult than P2P services like Venmo where one can send or receive money as an individual almost instantly.

On the contrary, B2B payments have issues such as large transaction values, complex supply chain decisions and authorization mechanisms, and context behind payments and reconciliation.

And while some banks might offer more digital options for corporate clients, those solutions are often closed-loop, limiting the operability between banks. Instead, businesses have to go through multiple banks and use more resources to settle payments, which ends up wasting time and money.

NIFT ePay, though, will allow more interoperability and also provide a new level of transparency, with confirmations between the payer and payee of every step of the payment. Based on the ISO 20022 framework, the CFT will provide detail on transactions, the press release stated.

Haball’s unified experience platform, in addition, will give banks more resources to meet clients’ needs beyond their own infrastructure.

NIFT CEO Haider Wahab, speaking at the signing ceremony, said he saw “great potential” in digitizing payments. He said the new solution would work to “resolve the limitations of business payment.”

Haball CEO Omer Bin Ahsan said the programs would provide all key stakeholders “a single, context rich experience.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs
21.1K
Loans

Many US Restaurants Say PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19 Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19
13.6K
Gig Economy

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct Of Staff Amid COVID-19

Warren Buffett Warren Buffett
6.5K
Economy

Amid COVID-19 Disaster, Warren Buffett Talks Up US, World Progress

Visa COVID-19 economy Visa COVID-19 economy
6.2K
VISA

Visa’s Jack Forestell On Helping SMBs Fast Track Into The Digital Age

AP and AR invoicing AP and AR invoicing
5.6K
B2B Payments

Why It’s So Hard To Kill The Check In The Booze Business

Paycheck Protection Program application Paycheck Protection Program application
5.3K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: All PPP Loan Recipients Will Face Audits

Retail Retail
4.6K
Retail

Global Retail Sales Projected To Fall 9.6 Pct On Average

4.2K
Next-Gen Debit

In Brazil, Banking Customers Turn To Debit, Digital Banking

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains
3.9K
Retail

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains

Amazon Amazon
3.8K
Amazon

U.S. Government’s ‘Notorious Markets’ Piracy Report Lists Multiple International Amazon Sites

Uber Uber
3.7K
Coronavirus

Uber Considers Cutting 20 Pct Of Workers

3.4K
B2B Payments

Deep Dive: How Companies Are Balancing Paper-Based AR Payments In A Digital World

eCommerce, cross-border payments eCommerce, cross-border payments
3.4K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

Localized Payments Help Fashion eTailers Boost Cross-Border Sales

Simon Simon
3.2K
Retail

Simon Said To Reopen 49 Malls In May

Mastercard building Mastercard building
3.1K
Earnings

Q1 Mastercard Earnings: Worldwide Debit, Prepaid GDV Grow 9.5 Pct