B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

B2B FinTech-as-a-Service (FaaS) unicorn Rapyd has partnered with Visa to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) expand their FinTech and payment services, Rapyd announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

Rapyd is also joining Visa’s FinTech Fast Track program “as an enablement partner,” and now issues Visa cards in the U.K. Rapyd aims to expand its issuing and acquiring footprint across other regions.

The FinTech startup’s cloud-based platform helps SMBs incorporate FinTech and payment abilities into any business application. Using a single solution, Rapyd offers a full suite of FinTech services.

The platform can be used by eCommerce merchants, gig economy platforms, financial institutions (FIs) and technology providers that aim to provide a customized experience.

“As businesses look for global expansion opportunities, they must contend with the complexity of integrating local and cross-border payment capabilities, including collections, disbursements and card-based solutions,” said Sarel Tal, vice president of Rapyd in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Tal added that Rapyd can “leverage Visa’s offerings” – including Visa Direct, Visa Token Services and Visa’s issuance capabilities – to boost Rapyd’s issuing and acquiring services in “unlocking simple, relevant payment experiences for these businesses globally.”

By way of example, Rapyd’s collaboration with Visa enables the firm to instantly issue a virtual Visa card for use by a gig economy worker in Latin America. Visa and Rapyd are working together in European markets that are ready for cross-border eCommerce expansion.

“Rapyd’s platform helps FinTechs, merchants and marketplaces stand up payment-related services quickly and easily across multiple markets,” said Matt Dill, global head of strategic partnerships and venture for Visa. “We’re excited about our collaboration with Rapyd, and the many benefits we can provide to our mutual partners worldwide.”

Commercial card technology can ease multiple pain points in B2B payments. But as today’s industry players reveal, the commercial card opportunity is often the biggest in areas outside of payments. Card technology can ease friction pre- and post-payment, from promoting employee spend compliance to streamlining supplier reconciliation.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.7K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.6K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
2.5K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
2.4K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.3K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.2K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.1K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
1.9K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

1.9K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

digital banking digital banking
1.7K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

Masterclass Masterclass
1.7K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
1.7K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

1.7K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
1.6K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions, FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions,
1.6K
Google

Google’s Waze Acquisition Likely Target Of FTC Scrutiny