The Shelby Group, Equiteq Team Up On Investment

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm Equiteq announced that it advised The Shelby Group, an eProcurement transformation and optimization consulting firm, on a recent growth investment from Boston-based private equity firm WestView Capital Partners, according to a press release.

“Equiteq did a great job of articulating Shelby’s unique value and positioning to potential partners. Through their expertise and relationships with private equity firms, they helped us understand our options and, ultimately, achieve a great outcome,” said John Dreyer, CEO of The Shelby Group.

The Shelby Group — based out of Schaumburg, IL — provides consulting, implementation and ongoing procurement operation services, and focuses on procure-to-pay software suites, including SAP Ariba, Ivalua and Coupa. The company mainly does procurement optimization, and has aided companies numbering in the hundreds in more than 90 countries to procure and use full-suite digital procurement platforms.

The company also offers a proprietary product called the Company’s Digital Invoice, an end-to-end solution that lets customers automate PDF and paper invoices to become truly digital.

“Shelby sees strong, sustained demand for digital procurement transformation among industry-leading companies. This continues to fuel the rapid growth of Shelby’s consulting services and companion offerings. In order to meet this challenge, we invested over a year seeking a partner that would share our vision, and provide the resources to meet this market influx. We are pleased to announce we have found that partner in the WestView Capital team,” said Dreyer said.

Jim Kandilas, executive vice president of WestView, noted that he realized the potential offered by The Shelby Group.

“WestView recognized that Shelby’s approach to procurement automation produces measurable outcomes for companies undergoing digital transformation. This investment is not only a statement of confidence, but, more broadly, an endorsement of what we see as the Digital Procurement Transformation movement, making this partnership an ideal union,” he said.