Cardlay Joins Visa Ready to Expand Fleet Spend Management Solutions

Danish FinTech company Cardlay joined the Visa Ready partner program to help businesses manage their fleet expenses with native digital B2B fleet card management and integrated spend management.

The collaboration brings together Cardlay’s spend management solution and Visa’s payments infrastructure, enabling fleet operators to consolidate all their fuel and non-fuel-related payments within a single platform, the companies said in a Wednesday (April 23) press release.

“By combining Cardlay’s modular platform with Visa’s powerful infrastructure, we’re able to empower companies with advanced tools to streamline operations, optimize costs and support sustainable, data-driven growth in the mobility sector,” Cardlay Chief Sales Officer Kasper Guul Laursen said in the release.

With the Cardlay spend management module and the Visa Ready for Fleet program, businesses can enforce policies and controls with the help of enhanced data insights and automated data capture; securely issue, distribute and control unrestricted B2B fleet cards; and eliminate the need for multiple cards, according to the release.

The solution also includes electric vehicle charging integrations, street parking integrations, loyalty program integrations and CO2/ESG reporting, per the release.

Visa Ready provides its technology company partners with a certification program that helps them build and launch payment solutions that meet Visa’s global standards for security and functionality and allows them access to Visa’s product and go-to-market expertise, according to the program’s website.

“Visa is at its strongest when we combine our core assets with those of our partners,” Richard Campion, head of fleet and B2B mobility at Visa Europe, said in the Wednesday press release. “Through the Visa Ready for Fleet program, Visa is creating an ecosystem of partners who can deliver a suite of solutions for our fleet and mobility clients.”

The new integration expands on a partnership that began in October, when Cardlay said it was working with Visa to improve spend management for commercial card issuers by offering clients “fully embedded” commercial cards and expense management solutions.

Visa said in March that it would add tokenization and custom provisioning for mobile transactions to its Fleet cards, enabling issuers and FinTechs to integrate encrypted and tokenized card information into Apple Pay mobile wallets.

