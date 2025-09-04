CFOs Payments Paradox: Tap-to-Pay for Coffee, Paper Checks for Vendors

Highlights
Despite heavy investment in digitization, many AP departments remain bogged down by manual, fragmented processes, highlighting the gap between modern expectations and outdated B2B workflows.
Embedded B2B payments promise to end that. By collapsing silos, automating complexity, unlocking new revenue, and building transparency, they reimagine accounts payable not as paperwork, but as partnership.
The future of AP is shifting toward predictive, transparent, and ecosystem-driven models powered by integration flexibility, automation and AI.
