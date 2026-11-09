Citizens Intros Treasury Intel For Commercial Clients

Citizens Bank has introduced a digital platform designed for its commercial banking clients.

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Citizens Treasury Intelligence includes “multi-bank cash visibility, analytics, forecasting and workflow tools” designed to help customers manage liquidity, the bank said in a Monday (Nov. 9) news release.

“The platform shows where a client’s cash is today and forecasts where it is going, providing a consolidated view of cash across all of a client’s banking relationships,” the release added.

Citizens said a basic version of the platform will be available at no cost to eligible clients of the bank’s accessOPTIMA® information reporting platform, with paid tiers available for customers with deeper treasury needs.

“Treasury teams are managing more information across more banking relationships, and too much of that work happens manually,” said Mike Cummins, Citizens’ executive vice president, and head of treasury and wholesale payments. “Citizens Treasury Intelligence is designed to give clients a seamless view of their cash and help them make better, faster liquidity decisions without adding another standalone platform to manage.”

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The release noted that many organizations continue to run their treasury operations with a mix of portals and spreadsheets, bringing friction to decisions that rely on timely information.

Citizens Treasury Intelligence, the bank added, “supports automated aggregation and categorization of data across multiple banks, helping treasury teams analyze cash flow trends, forecast liquidity more efficiently and move faster when business conditions change.”

In other treasury management news, PYMNTS wrote recently about the “uncomfortable reality” facing corporate treasury when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI).

“Almost every firm has it, but relatively few companies can demonstrate that it is making them financially better off,” that report said.

Findings in the latest 2026 edition of the Working Capital Index from PYMNTS Intelligence show that 97% of the lowest-performing middle-market firms use AI in treasury, more or less matching the 100% adoption rate among leading performers. Yet both groups operate with markedly different levels of financial efficiency.

Top performers report cash conversion cycles of 39 days on average, versus 63 days among the lowest-performing companies. Around 70% of the strongest firms report predictable financing needs, compared to just 3% of laggards.

This suggests “that the next competitive divide in corporate treasury may not be between companies that have adopted artificial intelligence and those that have not,” the report added. “It may be between companies that use AI to understand their cash positions and those that can translate that technology into financial decisions.”