Regional Banks Put AI Into Core Operations as Business Lending Grows

Highlights
Commercial lending increased at PNC, U.S. Bancorp, Regions and KeyCorp, while Fifth Third added more new commercial relationships.
PNC, U.S. Bancorp, KeyCorp and Fifth Third discussed AI as an investment in their own operations, including technology development, productivity, onboarding, servicing and credit processes.
Consumer lending was more mixed, while year-over-year deposit comparisons at PNC and Fifth Third were affected by acquisitions.
Third-quarter results from PNC, U.S. Bancorp, Truist, Fifth Third, Regions and KeyCorp show that regional banks are putting artificial intelligence into everyday banking operations, while several report more commercial lending and greater use of business credit.