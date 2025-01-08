PayU-Backed BRISKPE Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform for Indian Small Businesses

PayU-backed BRISKPE has launched a unified platform for cross-border payments that is designed for Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

With this platform, SMBs can access account-to-account (A2A) transfers, card collections powered by PayU, and wallet-based collections through PayPal, BRISKPE said in a Tuesday (Jan. 7) press release.

The platform is designed for exporters, service providers, marketplace sellers and freelancers who manage international transactions, according to the release.

“By simplifying cross-border payments and offering a variety of payment options, including A2A, card-based and wallet-based collections, we’re not just helping businesses save costs — we’re enabling them to address diverse client needs and focus on growth, innovation and unlocking their full potential,” BRISKPE Co-Founder and CEO Sanjay Tripathy said in the release.

The platform aims to help SMBs overcome the payment challenges they often face in international trade, per the release.

BRISKPE offers a flat 1% fee on transactions for A2A payments, credits funds within one day for A2A, and supports local collections in six currencies: U.S. dollars, British pounds sterling, euros, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars and Singapore dollars, the release said.

The platform also supports Swift transfers in more than 30 currencies, real-time payment tracking and instant know your customer (KYC) approvals during the onboarding process, according to the release.

“As global markets become more competitive, Indian [SMBs] need every advantage they can get,” Tripathy said in the release. “With BRISKPE, the world is just a payment away.”

BRISKPE raised $5 million in seed funding from PayU in May 2024, according to the BRISKPE website.

In another recent move, PayU GPO partnered with payments orchestration firm CellPoint Digital in October 2024, saying the collaboration is designed to provide more payment options to travel merchants that work with the two companies.

Via the partnership, merchants can use CellPoint’s APM Hub as a central location for contracting and onboarding, while also gaining access to PayU’s services and payment processing.

In September, Visa said PayU was one of the firms with which it was working to promote digital payments usage in India.

Visa and PayU introduced PayU Push Provisioning, a platform that “facilitates seamless sharing of card tokens between merchants and banks via a unique-single platform, Visa said at the time in a press release.