Logistics startup Bringg is launching new technology to advance its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for delivery and fulfillment. Its next-generation software release will centralize fulfillment while also enhancing logistics and operations.

“Facing increased e-commerce growth, businesses recognize that omnichannel revenues are dependent on efficiently fulfilling online orders, from both local retail inventory and distant warehouses, with different models of fulfillment like BOPIS, Click ‘n’ Collect, Curbside, same or next day delivery and more,” Bringg Founder and Chief Technology Officer Lior Sion said in a statement on Thursday (May 21).

He added that in order to meet the demands, new technology was needed “to deliver the next generation of supply chain visibility, automation and coordination.” Bringg’s new “unified orchestration platform” uses predictive technology that is also flexible.

The company works to help set up delivery operations, streamline online ordering and manage any necessary third-party services. The Bringg platform gives companies a way to use customer fulfillment models, while also getting the most out of operations for lowered costs and heightened capacity. This is the first unified solution for both delivery and retail logistics, Bringg said.

The coronavirus pandemic and the high demand for delivered goods and curbside pickup strained supply chain logistics, especially in the last mile. The result was long wait times and an increase in order cancellations.

Bringg’s platform uses data analysis leveraged by artificial intelligence (AI) to coordinate logistics across fulfillment channels, leading to increased fulfillment capacity and better customer experience.

Executives are provided with insights to control and allocate resources and offer new services. The platform also makes it easy for companies to scale according to demand and integrate new delivery partners.

Launched in 2013, the Tel Aviv-based startup raised $30 million in a Series D funding round last month, led by Viola Growth, with previous investors Next47, Salesforce, OG Tech Ventures and GLP. The company has raised $84.5 million to date.