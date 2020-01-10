Delivery

Grubhub Denies Sale Rumors Amid Stock Drop

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
grubhub, food delivery, sale, acquisitions, rumors, valuation, stock, shares, news

Grubhub is denying rumors that the food delivery startup is on the chopping block or considering an acquisition, triggering a 6.7 percent drop in share prices, according to reports on Thursday (Jan. 9).

“We felt it was important to clarify that there is unequivocally no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so,” a Grubhub spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. “We have always consulted advisers about a broad range of issues, including potential acquisition opportunities — that has not changed.”

Executives from Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Ahold-Delhaize were said to be pondering an acquisition of the Chicago-based Grubhub, the New York Post (NYP) reported earlier. The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources claiming that the firm was considering strategic options as competition in the food delivery space intensifies.

“I have spoken with executives from each company (especially Walmart), and there is interest in acquiring Grubhub,” ex-Amazon executive and supply-chain consultant Brittain Ladd told NYP in an email. “I believe the value of Grubhub to Walmart is that they could leverage Grubhub for delivering food and groceries.” Ladd indicated he spoke with Walmart insiders about the possible purchase in December.

Grubhub said it has a policy not to comment on rumors but felt that given the considerable media speculation yesterday, it was important to clarify the current lack of plans to sell and released a statement to that effect.

When Grubhub was founded in 2004, it was a pioneer in the sector, going public almost six years ago. It has since been joined by Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and others. Grubhub’s $4.5 billion valuation is down from a high of $13 billion last year.

At the end of October, the company slashed profit forecasts and revenue, blaming the issue on slow customer growth.

The delivery space is in a “weird bubble that is about to burst,” Grubhub Chief Executive Matt Maloney recently said.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
4.1K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China
3.6K
International

Amex Cleared To Operate In China

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
3.5K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub
3.3K
International

Hundreds Of FinTechs Move From UK To EU Ahead Of Brexit

Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems
3.1K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Foresees No Financial Impact From Ransomware Attack

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Qatar Bans Crypto

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System

citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news
2.7K
Personnel

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.7K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities
2.6K
Cryptocurrency

Cryptos, Blockchain Listed Among SEC Priorities In 2020

Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments, Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments,
2.5K
Investments

Israeli Tech Startups Boost Funding 30 Pct. YOY

Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news
2.5K
Delivery

Grab Opens Inaugural Singapore Cloud Kitchen

Amazon connected Amazon connected
2.5K
Alexa

Alexa’s Expanding Ecosystem

security and fraud online security and fraud online
2.5K
Security & Fraud

Why Travel Is A Popular Destination For Fraudsters

2.3K
Authentication

NRF On PIN-less EMV Cards And POS Fraud