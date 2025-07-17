Banks Face Tougher Customer Demands as Digital Frustrations Rise

Highlights
Digital resilience in banking has fundamentally expanded beyond simple infrastructure uptime; it now encompasses the ability to deliver a trustworthy service that meets consumer expectations.
The modern banking infrastructure is a complex, distributed web of authentication, API, transfer, security and CRM systems, Gerardo Dada of Catchpoint tells PYMNTS.
To manage this growing complexity and meet heightened consumer expectations for speed, financial institutions are adopting a “company-wide observability practice,” he said.
