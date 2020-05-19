eCommerce

WooCommerce Rolls Out Payments Management Tool For Merchants

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
WooCommerce Rolls Out Payments Management Tool

The eCommerce platform WooCommerce is introducing a tool that will help its stores manage payments more easily.

“No more logging into a separate payment processor’s website to track payouts or manage chargebacks. WooCommerce merchants can now manage their payments from their WooCommerce dashboard,” Paul Maiorana, general manager of WooCommerce, said in a statement on Tuesday (May 19). 

The platform was developed by Automattic specifically for WooCommerce stores, with the idea that seamless payments are an integral part of any digital commerce experience. WooCommerce has always offered numerous third-party gateways for its merchants, including Stripe and PayPal.

In an effort to improve the management of payments, WooCommerce started working on a native tool last year. The beta version was trialed at the start of 2020 and was met with great success, the company said. Now it is available for almost all WooCommerce stores in the U.S.

Among the new features is an integrated payments dashboard where merchants can handle charges, deposits and disputes.  

“I was always a fan of managing everything from one place, so when WooCommerce Payments came about, it was an easy switch. I like the seamless integration, the flow, the dashboard and the ease of downloading info and fixing disputes,” said R. Nick Walker, a WooCommerce merchant and owner of Cool Face Life. 

WooCommerce Payments can also help merchants reduce the issue of abandoned carts by allowing customers to pay with major credit cards without exiting the merchant’s online store.

There is no charge to add the service and no monthly fee to use it. The per-transaction rate is competitive: 2.9 percent plus $0.30 for cards issued in the U.S.

Additional tools are also being added, like subscriptions, wallets and instant deposits.

In the fall, GoDaddy started integrating with WooCommerce. The company said the new WooCommerce plan tier significantly simplifies the onboarding process for eCommerce sites by bringing together hosting services, WooCommerce, WordPress and integrated feature extensions into an automated, one-step-setup product.  

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
19.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
12.9K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
6.9K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
6.5K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

6.0K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

stimulus check stimulus check
5.0K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
4.8K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

Uber Uber
4.2K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

4.0K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
3.2K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout
3.1K
Digital Payments

India Regs Challenge WhatsApp Over Digital Payments Services

Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news
2.9K
Investments

General Atlantic Latest To Pony Up Cash For Stake In India’s Jio Platforms

Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news
2.9K
IPO

Payments Tech Startup Shift4 Payments Files IPO Plans

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FalconX Notches $17M In Funding; Venezuelans Now Can Use Bitcoin At POS Terminals

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
2.8K
Banking

Green Dot’s Dan Henry And Daniel Eckert On Building A Bank for The Mass Market