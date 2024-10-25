Santander’s Getnet Launches Single Entry Point for Payments in Latin America

Getnet launched a regional eCommerce solution that provides a single entry point (SEP) for payments in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

The new Getnet SEP gives merchants in these countries access to Getnet’s payment services through one integration, the company said in a Friday (Oct. 25) press release.

Customers in Getnet Argentina and those in Getnet Brazil using Plataforma Digital now have access to Getnet SEP, while those in Chile and Mexico will gain access in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Getnet, Santander’s global provider of payment solutions for merchants, processes 171 million monthly transactions for eCommerce companies in Latin America, per the release.

“The launch of Getnet SEP demonstrates our ongoing commitment to simplicity, speed and safety,” Getnet Global CEO Kush Saxena said in the release.

The launch comes as a growing number of online merchant platforms are operating in more than one Latin American country, according to the release.

By simplifying the integration of sales, refunds, anti-fraud, subscriptions, tokenization and other payment services, Getnet SEP is designed to reduce the complexity and technical challenges associated with handling multiple payment methods and providers, the release said.

Getnet SEP will enable merchants to add or switch payment providers, expand into new markets and adopt emerging payment technologies, per the release.

“Getnet by Santander will revolutionize Latin American eCommerce, being the only bank in the region offering this single integration,” Saxena said in the release.

In another, separate move in the region, it was reported in April that Santander will launch its digital bank in Mexico in the second half of 2024.

At the time of the announcement, Openbank was serving 2 million customers in four European countries and 18 billion euros (about $19.4 billion) in deposits.

The Openbank digital bank also went live in the United States Monday (Oct. 21), with plans to roll out additional banking products throughout 2025 and provide a full suite of banking services in the U.S.

Banco Santander operates in 10 core markets in Europe, North America and South America and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization.