Misfits Market Takes a Page From Amazon to Rewrite Grocery Logistics

Highlights
Misfits Market’s Abhi Ramesh tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is evolving from rescued produce to a full-stack grocery and logistics platform.
The “Fulfilled by Misfits” model turns excess perishable capacity into a new B2B revenue stream, echoing Amazon’s early playbook.
With new categories, cleaner products and circular packaging, Misfits Market aims to make sustainability and affordability part of the same shopping cart.
