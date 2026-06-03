Shopify Resolves 2-Hour Outage Impacting Storefronts and Checkouts

Shopify has resolved a two-hour outage that started Wednesday morning (June 3).

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The company announced the problem at 9:27 a.m. EDT, saying on its Status page that some merchants and customers were encountering issues with one or more functions, including admins, checkouts, storefronts, Retail POS and access to support.

In subsequent updates, Shopify said at 10:37 a.m. EDT that it identified the problem and was seeing recovery from its mitigation efforts and said at 11:31 a.m. EDT that it resolved the issue.

In its latest update, posted at 3:13 p.m. EDT, Shopify said: “This issue has been resolved, and we are continuing to monitor. More updates will be shared as they become available.”

Several replies to a Shopify Support post on social platform X about the issue complained that the error message visitors saw when trying to visit a seller’s store during the outage said: “This store does not exist.” The page also included an advertisement for Shopify.

We’ve identified the problem and are seeing recovery from our mitigation efforts. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on our status page. Thank you for your patience. — Shopify Support (@ShopifySupport) June 3, 2026

One post shared an image of the message and said: “How about our logo and a message rather than an advertisement? Not good…”

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How about our logo and a message rather than an advertisement? Not good… pic.twitter.com/uksi0mnJos — Sean Taylor (@seantaylor___) June 3, 2026

Another post said: “Change the ‘This store does not exist’ page to a [page] that says ‘We are experiencing an outage—we’ll be back soon.’ Having our stores resolve to that page is insane.”

Change the “this store does not exist” page to a pages that says “we are experiencing an outage – we’ll be back soon”. Having our stores resolve to that page is insane. — Kevin Miller (@klearnsthings) June 3, 2026

A third post said: “Dear sirs, at least put a proper outage message. ‘This store does not exist’ will cause reputational damage to all of us…”

Dear sirs, at least put a proper outage message. “This store does not exist.” will cause reputational damage to all of us… — buonaideabooks (@buonaideabooks) June 3, 2026

Shopify announced in a May 5 press release that during the quarter ended March 31, it had $100.7 billion of gross merchandise value (GMV), up from $74.8 billion a year earlier.

The company said its platform, which powers sales online, in-store and “everywhere in between,” is used by millions of businesses in more than 175 countries.

In another recent development, Shopify announced in a Tuesday (June 2) press release that its board of directors authorized an additional $3 billion for the repurchase of Class A subordinate voting shares, bringing its aggregate repurchase authorization to $5 billion.

The company said that as of Monday (June 1), it had repurchased about $1.45 billion under its current authorization.