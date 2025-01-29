Gallabox Raises $3.5 Million to Help Small Businesses Create AI Agents

Gallabox raised $3.5 million in a seed round to strengthen the capabilities and expand the geographic footprint of its platform that enables small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to use artificial intelligence to automate their communication on WhatsApp.

The company’s no-code conversational platform helps SMBs create and deploy AI agents and workflows for projects like lead qualification, drip marketing campaigns, team collaboration, appointment booking and personalized service recommendations, the company said in a Wednesday (Jan. 29) press release.

“Our platform enables any business, regardless of their technical expertise or budget, to deploy sophisticated AI agents on WhatsApp, helping them convert every conversation into a business opportunity within minutes,” Gallabox CEO and co-founder Karthik Jagannathan said in the release.

Founded in 2021, Gallabox now serves 10,000 businesses across 45 countries and has established dedicated teams in the United States, Middle East and Latin America to support its international expansion, according to the release.

The company has seen its platform used by educational institutions to automate their admission process, healthcare providers to streamline appointment management, and real estate agents to automate property inquiries and viewing schedules, the release said.

Gallabox also plans to expand beyond WhatsApp automation to include other messaging channels as well, per the release.

“The world is standardizing on WhatsApp as the modern communication and engagement platform,” Kellan Carter, founding partner at FUSE, which led the seed round, said in the release. “Gallabox enables companies to meet their customers exactly where they are — with a holistic marketing, sales and commerce suite on top of WhatsApp.”

Generative AI is helping marketers meet challenges like creating personalized campaigns at scale, PYMNTS reported in June.

About half of chief marketing officers (CMOs) at U.S. companies that earn at least $1 billion in annual revenue use generative AI to perform relatively simple projects like drafting emails and visualizing data, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Simple, Routine GenAI Use Can Remake Enterprise Marketing.”

The report also found that 80% of these CMOs said generative AI is very or extremely important in contributing to a positive customer experience, 75% said the same about market research and insights, and 70% said the technology helps with product marketing.

