IPO

BigCommerce Eyes IPO As Pandemic Fuels Online Shopping Surge

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
BigCommerce Eyes IPO Amid Online Shopping Surge

BigCommerce is on track to becoming the latest tech company to go public.

The Texas-based eCommerce firm, which helps businesses design and roll out online storefronts, said in a press statement that it has notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about plans for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

The price range, number of shares and timing of the IPO have yet to be determined, the company said.

BigCommerce’s potentially big move comes as interest in online commerce explodes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the social distancing requirements it has spawned.

The eCommerce company, launched more than a decade ago during the last recession, offered a detailed overview for potential investors as part of its filing with the SEC.

While spending at brick-and-mortar retail stores is expected to plunge 14 percent in 2020, online spending is on track to jump by 18 percent, BigCommerce noted, citing stats released last month by eMarketer.

“Our business has benefited from this shift, both in accelerated sales growth for our existing customers’ stores and in our sales of new store subscriptions to customers,” BigCommerce noted in its prospectus for potential investors.

The company said its revenue for the first quarter of 2020 jumped nearly 30 percent over the same period a year ago.

Sales of “Essentials” plans accelerated with the intensification of the coronavirus crisis, shooting up 33 percent in March, 106 percent in April and 86 percent in May.

“Enterprise” plan sales to larger companies initially declined 14 percent and 13 percent on a year-over-year basis in March and April, BigCommerce stated, noting that “several of our larger enterprise sales prospects” cited the need to refocus on their response to the pandemic. However, sales of Enterprise plans rebounded in May, rising 60 percent.

“Online shopping behaviors are evolving as eCommerce adoption is accelerating around the world,” BigCommerce noted. “This puts tremendous pressure on businesses to pursue digital transformation with technology that innovates as fast as the market.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
4.7K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
4.3K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
4.2K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.0K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

2.9K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
2.8K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

2.7K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.7K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.3K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.3K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

MUFG
2.2K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Merrill Lynch
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

Fed Will Launch Main Street Lending Program
2.0K
Loans

Fights Over Loan Terms Delayed Main Street Lending Program

Healthcare Is Under The Knife Of Disruption
2.0K
Healthcare

Traditional Healthcare Is Going Under The Knife Of Disruption

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.0K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs