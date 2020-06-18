IPO

Eastern Bank Readying For IPO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Eastern Bank Readying For IPO

Boston-based Eastern Bank, the nation’s largest mutual, is pushing ahead with plans to go public and shed its long-time format in a move that could raise nearly $2 billion, according to a press release.

The more than 200-year-old bank, originally founded 1818, has filed plans notifying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of its plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Eastern said it will hold its IPO later this year, with plans to sell more than 201 million shares at $10 apiece, according to the filing.

The bank, which has grown steadily over the past several years under the watch of CEO Bob Rivers, expanding to more than $12.3 billion in assets and nearly 90 branches, according to the filing, is now hoping the conversion into a public company will fuel further expansion.

“We are proud of Eastern Bank’s history as the oldest and largest mutual bank in the United States and our enduring commitment to our customers, colleagues and communities,” said Rivers in the release. “The conversion also provides an opportunity to build upon the incredible commitment of our depositors, employees, corporators and community partners.”

Still, nothing is set in concrete yet, with the amount of capital Eastern can potentially raise ultimately depending upon the number of shares it puts up for sale. In its filing, Eastern has estimated it may sell anywhere from 130 million shares to more than 201 million.

Based on sale price of $10 a share, the amount Eastern could ultimately raise ranges from $1.3 billion to around $2 billion.

Sales agents for the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities, the filing states, with Eastern anticipating it will be able to complete the conversion by the end of the year after approval from state and federal regulators, according to the release.

Shares of Eastern will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol EBC, according to the filing.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.3K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.2K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
3.1K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

3.0K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
3.0K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.8K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.7K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.7K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

Square
2.5K
Loans

Square Capital Processed 76K PPP Loans Totaling $820M

2.5K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.3K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

2.3K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

live streaming retail
2.2K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

2.2K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card