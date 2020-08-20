Partnerships / Acquisitions

Mastercard, TransferWise Unveil Expanded Global Partnership

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard, TransferWise Expand Partnership

Mastercard and TransferWise, the online money transfer startup, are taking their relationship to the next level.

The credit card giant and the London-based, multibillion-dollar unicorn announced on Thursday (Aug. 20) an “expanded partnership” that will enable TransferWise debit cards to be issued in any world market where the two companies currently do business.

Mastercard first teamed up with TransferWise in 2018 on the company’s launch of its first debit card in Europe. TransferWise has since issued more than a million of its new cards across the world.

TransferWise is poised to begin offering its Mastercard debit card in Japan later this year. TransferWise and Mastercard currently offer the card across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the EEA.

As part of their partnership, the two companies said that TransferWise account holders will now be able to send money in “near-real-time” to Mastercard holders in several European countries, including “Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia, Croatia and Russia.”

“To date, over one million debit cards have been issued,” said Kristo Käärmann, CEO and co-founder of TransferWise, in a press release. “As we think about the next phase in our international expansion, we want to ensure this process stays just as convenient, whether you need a debit card in the U.K. or Japan. Building upon our partnership with Mastercard is important in maintaining that.”

The expanded deal with Mastercard comes just a few weeks after TransferWise emerged from a secondary share sale with a valuation of $5 billion.

TransferWise said it generated more than $1 billion in primary and secondary share sales, with employees and original investors in the firm given the opportunity to sell some of their nearly $320 million stake in the firm.

The nine-year-old unicorn currently has eight million customers and processes $5.2 billion in payments each month.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.2K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

2.9K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.8K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.7K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

Reliance Industries
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.5K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

2.5K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.4K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.4K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.4K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

How The Yacht Industry Is Staying Afloat
2.4K
Retail

Got Yachts? How The Industry Is Staying Afloat In A Pandemic

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.2K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

Samsung Launches Digital ‘Pay Card’
2.0K
Digital Payments

Samsung Launches Digital Multi-Account ‘Pay Card’

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
2.0K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California