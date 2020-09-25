Payment Methods

Blackhawk Network Launches Equivalent Of Affinity Cards For Charities

Gift card giant Blackhawk Network this week announced it is selling charity-branded gift cards that will trigger contributions to those charities when loaded.

Recipients of what are being called “Giving Good” cards will be able to use them at any of a number of retail and dining locations.

“The value of each card is customizable, ranging from $20 to $500, with no associated fees. For each Giving Good Card purchased, Blackhawk Network will make a donation equal to 3% of the card’s loaded value to the charitable partner on the card, which helps to support one of the following important causes,” the company said in a prepared statement.

The initial charities enrolled are Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project, Blackhawk Network stated in this week’s release.

Companies where cards can be used include: The Home Depot, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, The Cheesecake Factory, AutoZone and Domino’s.

“With our new line of Giving Good Cards, we have the unique opportunity to bring together two mainstays of the holidays: the season’s most-requested gift and charitable giving,” Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network, said in today’s statement. “While we can’t say for certain what holiday celebrations will look like this year, we do know that year after year, the National Retail Federation finds that gift cards are the most requested gift. By introducing the Giving Good line of cards, we hope to provide the perfect way to not only give a great gift — regardless of physical proximity — but also to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

The new cards are being issued by MetaBank.

