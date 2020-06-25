Payment Methods

Tipalti Teams With Video Game Firms On Mass Payments, AP

Global payments automation platform Tipalti says it has made mass, automated payments seamless for numerous popular online video game customers, according to a press release.

Tipalti’s move is aimed at helping gaming companies avoid the fraud and risk of online commerce while enhancing their finances with modern solutions, said CEO and Co-Founder Chen Amit, according to the release.

“Success in the gaming ecosystem today is all about rewarding their international partners with consistent, reliable payments,” Amit said in the release. “Tipalti is leading the way to optimizing the mass-payout process on a global scale for these companies.”

Among the customers are eSports platform Gen.G, livestreaming platform DLive and indie PC game developer Holy Fire Games, the release states.

Gen. G is a gaming organization in the U.S., China and South Korea and has teams competing in some of the biggest gaming tournaments worldwide. Chief Operating Officer Arnold Hur said the partnership would boost the company’s accounts payable process.

DLive, a blockchain-based streaming platform, has been helped by Tipalti to implement international payments and a reward system.

“As a content-sharing platform, it is one of our main goals to make sure that our content creators get rewarded fairly for their contributions,” Charles Wayn, DLive founder and CEO, said in the release. “Tipalti makes it seamless for DLive content creators all over the world to get paid without issue.”

For Holy Fire Games, which works in various online game competitions, said Tipalti helped to reduce manual onboarding processes.

Tipalti had over $10 billion in yearly transactions in February, according to a previous PYMNTS report. The company had 240 workers as of the beginning of 2020 and had doubled its number of new customers, totaling 900 overall at the beginning of the year.

Amit told PYMNTS that he’s seen a number of businesses making the transition into automated payments amid the pandemic. Many are using digital financial tools to offset the problems of using a remote workforce and having less revenue.



