Cantaloupe Introduces Card Reader for Arcade and Amusement Operators

Cantaloupe has introduced a card reader for amusement and arcade operators that enables cashless payments and allows customers to pay once and then enjoy multiple plays.

The new Engage Pulse card reader helps operators boost their revenues and enhance the customer experience, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 21) press release.

“The amusement and gaming industry has long struggled with the limitations of cash-only payments, which often result in missed opportunities and frustrated customers,” Cantaloupe Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Singal said in the release. “Our Engage Pulse device transforms this experience by allowing customers to purchase multiple plays upfront in a single transaction.”

Engage Pulse provides cashless payment acceptance; a ladder pricing interface that enables customers to select multiple plays or extended time periods in a single transaction; and a 3.5-inch color touchscreen that provides customers with an intuitive, user-friendly interface, according to the release.

The device works with existing arcade and amusement machines and transmits device transaction data to Cantaloupe’s cloud-based device management system, Seed Live, per the release.

One early adopter of Engage Pulse found that when it added the devices to crane games, it gained an 85% year-over-year increase at one of its trampoline park locations and a 53% year-over-year increase at its mall locations.

“With the Pulse, we’re seeing customers spending $2-3 more than the default $1 price on these games,” Tim Zahn, vice president of operations at Lieberman Companies, an amusement and arcade operator in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, said in the release. “It makes payment quick and easy.”

Cantaloupe aims to deliver a frictionless, secure payment experience in which customers don’t even have to think about the payment process, Singal told PYMNTS in an interview posted Tuesday.

“Imagine a world where payments are invisible but incredibly secure,” Singal said. “That would be a game-changer for the payments industry.”

In another recent product introduction, Cantaloupe rolled out its new Smart Stores in December, saying these stores offer a 24/7 self-service solution for retailers, residential buildings, fitness centers and hotel pantries.

In September, Cantaloupe enhanced its operational capabilities and market reach in Europe by acquiring SB Software, a provider of vending and coffee management software solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland.