Cantaloupe Expands Self-Service Commerce Capabilities With SB Software Acquisition

Cantaloupe, a global provider of self-service commerce technology, expanded its capabilities and market reach by acquiring SB Software, a provider of vending and coffee management software solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

With this acquisition, Cantaloupe will integrate SB Software’s Vendmanager and Coffeemanager systems with its own technologies, the companies said in a Monday (Sept. 9) press release.

“This acquisition is poised to enhance Cantaloupe’s operational capabilities and market reach in Europe, including the expansion of micro markets and the standardization of Cantaloupe’s payment processing solutions across SB Software’s client base,” Cantaloupe CEO Ravi Vankatesan said in the release.

Cantaloupe serves more than 30,000 customers in the United States, the U.K., European Union countries, Australia and Mexico, providing micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point-of-sale systems and enterprise cloud software, according to the release.

SB Software is known for its enterprise-level solutions and has more than 30,000 licensed subscriptions, the release said.

The integration of the technologies of the two companies will provide Cantaloupe customers with direct access to vending and coffee management software that includes real-time data analytics, integrated payments and other advanced features, per the release.

“We believe that joining Cantaloupe will enhance our ability to serve our customers better by leveraging Cantaloupe’s extensive resources and expertise, along with offering our clients a single partner for all of their business needs today and into the future,” Simon Black, managing director of SB Software, said in the release.

The news came about seven months after Cantaloupe acquired Cheq Lifestyle Technology (CHEQ), which powers payments for professional sports teams, entertainment venues and festival operators.

Cantaloupe said at the time that the move will expand its offerings into the sports, entertainment and restaurant sectors with a suite of self-service commerce solutions.

In August, Cantaloupe introduced a self-service commerce solution called Suites, designed for hospitality suites at stadiums and venues.

Suites allows suite owners to make changes to their food and beverage pre-orders until a pre-selected time via desktop or mobile app, giving them control over their event-day experience and eliminating the need for last-minute calls.