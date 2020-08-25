Retail

Apple To Open Spherical Store On Singapore Shore

Befitting a company whose new California headquarters is often likened to a spaceship, Apple says it will open a sphere-shaped store on Singapore's waterfront that resembles a wayward satellite.

"We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new," the $2 trillion company said in an announcement on its website.

Twitter user @javanng wrote in a tweet yesterday: "The rumours are indeed true! Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store in the world that floats on the water, is opening soon in Singapore."

The post includes photographs of a several-stories-tall sphere at night, glowing in several hues of blue with a big red or orange Apple logo. Images posted by other photographers of the nearly complete structure show it as gray – also with the red/orange Apple logo – during the daytime.

Seen from the water, the Apple sphere is framed by other ultra-modern structures, including three massive towers configured with a huge cross piece atop them that, taken together, look like a slightly expanded version of the Greek letter 'pi.'

The location, when it opens, will be Apple's third in Singapore. Apple is not yet providing an exact opening date.

9to5Mac writes: "The new store continues Apple’s near 40-year history of recognizing Singapore as a significant technology and creativity hub. It’s the third Apple Store to open in the region in just over three years and Apple’s 512th location worldwide."

Digital Trends reports that "customers will be able to access the site via a boardwalk and an underwater tunnel."

